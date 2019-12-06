TYLER — Jack Elementary School 5th graders are spreading the warmth of the holidays this season for those in need. Students made blankets out of kits during their recess time, they also collected new blankets as well. More than 100 blankets will be given out as they partner with Jesus’ Closet, a local ministry of Faith Community Church, to distribute the blankets to the homeless community on Saturday.

Mrs. Monica Miller is a 5th grade teacher involved with project and says “Classes have done this project for several years and have given out nearly 400 blankets in total to those in need.”

