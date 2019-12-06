TYLER — The SPCA is reminding East Texans that they are going all in “fur” the pets to Kick Off 2020. You are invited to get your tickets now for the New Years Eve Gala. the night will feature “The Pictures Band” that will help you dance the night away right into a new decade. Organizers say the Band will keep you grooving straight into 2020. Fur Ball 2019 takes place at the Cascades Country Club. Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and desserts, and three bars serving premium beverages.

Feeling Lucky? Go “All In” for the animals! Play one of our 4 black jack tables, roulette, craps or spin the money wheel for your chance to win fabulous prizes! Elite Casino Entertainment will be providing professional games and top-rated service by professional and experienced dealers. For Tickets and more info Click the link. https://spcaeasttx.com/fur-ball-2019/