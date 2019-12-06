US Coast Guard/Facebook(FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.) -- The night crew had just started their shift when they got the distress call. A Coast Guard crew saved a very good boy off the coast of Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach shared a video and photos on Facebook of their K-9 rescue at Bowditch Point. The night crew rescue team responded to a call at the beginning of their shift about a "dog in distress" and spotted the canine paddling in the water to stay afloat. "Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our 'star' of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner," the Coast Guard said in the Facebook post. During the video one of the Coast Guard members can be heard telling the wet dog, "You’re the best person I’ve ever rescued." Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Coast Guard saves lucky dog swimming off Florida beach

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 11:53 am

