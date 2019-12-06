Today is Friday December 06, 2019
Three Indicted in Dallas Cop Trial Witness’ Killing

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 4:36 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Three Louisiana men have been charged with capital murder in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed neighbor in his home. WFAA-TV reports that a grand jury returned indictments Thursday against 32-year-old Michael Mitchell, 22-year-old Thaddeous Charles Green and 20-year-old Jacquerious Mitchell in the Oct. 4 killing of Joshua Brown. There was speculation after Brown’s death that he may have been killed for testifying for the prosecution at the trial of the officer, Amber Guyger. But police say he was killed during a drug deal gone bad. Michael and Jacquerious are in jail but police are still searching for Green.

