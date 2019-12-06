Today is Friday December 06, 2019
Mexicans Fleeing Violence Form New Encampment on Border

Posted/updated on: December 6, 2019 at 4:35 pm
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) – An exodus of migrants fleeing drug cartel violence and corruption in Mexico has mired hundreds of immigrants in ramshackle tent camps across the border from El Paso. Tent encampments filled with immigrants have been growing in size at several border crossings in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, driven by a surge in asylum seekers from southern Mexico. One camp in Juarez is entirely populated by about 250 Mexican asylum seekers, who are living in increasingly dangerous and cold conditions as they wait for U.S. border authorities to let them in to the country to request asylum.

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) – An exodus of migrants fleeing drug cartel violence and corruption in Mexico has mired hundreds of immigrants in ramshackle tent camps across the border from El Paso. Tent encampments filled with immigrants have been growing in size at several border crossings in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, driven by a surge in asylum seekers from southern Mexico. One camp in Juarez is entirely populated by about 250 Mexican asylum seekers, who are living in increasingly dangerous and cold conditions as they wait for U.S. border authorities to let them in to the country to request asylum.

