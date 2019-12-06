AUSTIN (AP) – Three transgender women have filed a lawsuit challenging a Texas law that bars federal prison inmates from legally changing their names while in custody and within two years after serving their sentence. Donna Langan and Teresa De Barbarac are still serving time, but Alexandra Carson has been recently released. They argue that their inability to legally change their names is a cruel and unusual punishment. Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are listed as defendants in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. Their offices declined to comment. Texas is among 10 states that use conviction history to restrict name changes, according to Trans Pride Initiative.