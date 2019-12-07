TYLER — An investigation that began in October resulted in an arrest Friday of a Smith County Emergency Services District 2 employee. County detectives say through investigation they discovered that Silas Austin Franks – 25 of Terrell, was arrested for Possession/Promotion of Child Pornography with a bond of $250,000. Franks is in the Smith County jail. Investigators say they received full cooperation and assistance from members of Smith County ESD 2.

Authorities say this is an ongoing multi-jurisdictional investigation. Investigators say Franks was using the Wi-Fi of the Red Springs Fire Department while on duty to view images of child pornography, some containing victims of a very young age. Investigators discovered several thousand photos and chat logs of a sexual nature from Snapchat.