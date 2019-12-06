HONOLULU (AP) – Military officials say a deadly shooting at the Pearl Harbor shipyard unfolded in about 23 seconds, and employees witnessed the attack. They said Friday at a news conference that no motive had yet been identified, but there was no evidence of domestic terrorism. Officials say Gabriel Romero of Texas killed two shipyard workers and wounded a third Wednesday and then took his own life. They say the 22-year-old who was armed for his job standing watch at a submarine was dead when authorities arrived. Thousands of employees were in the area at the time.