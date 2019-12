LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University will host a retirement reception for Senior Director of the Belcher Center Cynthia Hellen from 3 to 5 p.m. next Wednesday, in the lobby of the Belcher Center. ETBU’s Janet Ragland said “It’s a great opportunity to get to honor her, and the work that she has done over the last 13 years, bringing incredible world class entertainment to the East Texas area.” The reception is open to the community.