TYLER — Carter BloodCare is asking the local community to give blood to replenish a deficiency. Linda Goelzer told KTBB on Friday that the blood shortage is critical in the immediate area. “We provide over 90% of the blood in the region.” Often surgeries surgeries require blood, and we always need to be prepared for a mass causault, in addition to wrecks or other major events. Golezer went on to say, “This is us on the rooftop asking for people to please help.” You can get more info by clicking the link. http://www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood/