WASHINGTON D.C. (AP/Staff) — The Supreme Court is preventing the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break. The court on Friday denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday. Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January. Attorney General William Barr announced during the summer that federal executions would resume using a single drug, pentobarbital, to put inmates to death. According to TDCJ, there are currently 217 Texas death row inmates, which includes 6 women. The decision by the supreme court does not impact state rights to execute.