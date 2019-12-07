SMITH COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Task Force served a fugitive warrant on resulting in the arrest of a Tyler man and woman. According to our news partner KETK, Michael Wayne Simpson was arrested on an aggravated robbery warrant out of Fort Worth. During the arrest, investigators uncovered evidence of narcotics. Authorities also arrested Clara Madison.

Simpson was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. He was placed in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $200,000. Madison was charged with possession of marijuana > 5lbs <= 50 lbs. Her bond was placed at $10,000.