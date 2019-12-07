KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present their ninth annual Christmas show on Sunday, Dec. 8, with two shows set for 2 and 5 p.m. in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus. The one-day-only Broadway-style show, “A December to Remember,” will feature the world-famous Rangerettes and guest performances by local dance groups. Tickets are $15 each and all seating is reserved. Remaining tickets from pre-sale will be sold 45 minutes prior to each show.

This year’s shows will feature the Rangerettes with guest performances by the Kilgore Hi-Steppers and Co-Ed Dancers, In-Step Dance Company, The Dance Studio and the Whitehouse First Ladies. For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Rangerette Box Office at 903-983-8179. Visit the Rangerettes’ homepage: http://www.rangerette.com.