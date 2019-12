CASS COUNTY — An East Texas educator has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the sexual assault of a six-year-old boy. According to our news partner KETK, Kennie Lewis Cook Jr. 32 was sentenced Friday. One day earlier, a jury convicted the former Mt. Pleasant High School teacher and assistant band director on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Cook was arrested in February of this year. It will be a minimum of 40 years before Lewis is eligible for parole.