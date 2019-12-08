TYLER — A longtime East Texan philanthropist has died. According to our news partner KETK, Peaches Owen, long known for her and her late husband Louis’ philanthropic generosity to East Texas, died on Saturday. Owen was known for underwriting charitable projects through out the community, including the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

In 2010, to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary, the Owens furnished $18 million to Trinity Mother Frances Health System to build the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. “Peaches passed from this world and rejoined her husband, Louis, exactly seven years to the very day of the opening of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital,” said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, Louisiana & Southeast Texas.