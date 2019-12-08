TYLER — The Blue Santa is a non-profit outreach program that annually concentrates on giving gift cards to needy children during the holidays. Chuck Boyce, Community Resource Officer with Tyler’s Police Department said 100% of the proceeds go to children in need. “It’s amazing to watch the children’s excitement as they pick out Christmas presents. It’s extremely humbling to see that some select presents for their family and sometimes food and other necessities.” The Blue Santa Pub Crawl will be next Saturday, 4-8pm. Pre-sell tickets are $25; $35 the day of the event.

Boyce continued, “The Blue Santa shopping trip is truly the highlight of my Christmas every year.” How Does The Blue Santa Pub Crawl Work?

1) Buy a ticket to the pub crawl at eguidemagazine.com/bluesanta, and instantly that money will be donated to the Blue Santa program.2) Check in at ETX Brewing Company located at 221 S. Broadway starting at 3pm on December 14 to get your Blue Santa t-shirt, lanyard, instructions, and Fun Map.

3) At your leisure, “crawl” around Downtown collecting pieces of your Blue Santa costume. Participating venues include: ETX Brewing Co., SportsZone, Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, Gallery Main Street, and Art Fix.

4) Meet back up at ETX Brewing Co. at 8pm for a group photo and after party!