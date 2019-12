TYLER — Grub Burger Bar is hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday. Mention the SPCA of East Texas to your server from 11AM-10PM and 20% of the proceeds will go to the organization. You are also invited to bring your furry friend for a fun time on the patio for food and fun and support a good cause. If you would like more information on the SPCA of East Texas click the link. https://spcaeasttx.com/