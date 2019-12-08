Today is Sunday December 08, 2019
Houston Police Sergeant Shot and Killed; Suspect in Custody

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2019 at 8:57 am
HOUSTON — A Houston police officer has been shot and killed. Police officials say that Sgt. Christopher Brewster was shot just before 6 p.m. Saturday and died about a half-hour later. Police Chief Art Acevedo says a woman had initially reported the suspect for assault. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as a 25-year-old man. Charges had not been filed as of late Saturday. Acevedo said the shooting was captured on body camera. Police say the suspect was armed with two firearms, which have been recovered.

