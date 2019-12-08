Tesla on Autopilot slams into police cruiser, driver claims he was checking on his dog

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2019 at 1:50 pm

Connecticut State Police(NEW YORK) -- A Tesla on Autopilot slammed into two vehicles on Saturday, one of which was a Connecticut State Police cruiser, officials said.



The driver of the Tesla told police that he put the car on Autopilot because he was checking on his dog in the backseat, according to a statement from Connecticut State Police.



The incident happened in the early morning hours Saturday on Interstate 95 in Norwalk.



Police had been called to the highway because of a disabled vehicle that was occupying a lane, authorities said.



As troopers were waiting for a tow truck for that car, the Tesla, described as a 2018 Model 3, was traveling northbound and struck the rear of the cruiser before continuing in the same direction and hitting the disabled vehicle, according to authorities.



The car was finally stopped several hundred feet ahead by another trooper.



The driver, who was not identified, was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and reckless endangerment, police said.



No one was seriously injured in the incident.



State police cited the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and said that while certain vehicles have some automated capabilities, there are none yet that are fully automated or self-driving.



"Regardless of your vehicles capabilities, when operating a vehicle your full attention is required at all times to ensure safe driving," state police said.



Tesla has issued similar statements in the wake of past Autopilot accidents, saying drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times.



