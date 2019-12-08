TYLER — TxDOT has released plans for the upcoming week for the Tyler District. U.S. 69 Overpass at FM 346 The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. Traffic control is expected to be switched over to the new temporary traffic signal. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance crews plan to continue overlay operations on US 259 with work being conducted northbound from Hollybrook Drive to Loop 281. Complete report by cking the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/059-2019.html