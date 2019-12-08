FAYATEVILLE, AR — Police say a man who was looking for an officer to kill ambushed and fatally shot an officer who was sitting in his patrol vehicle outside a police station in northwestern Arkansas. Fayetteville police say Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed late Saturday by a suspect identified as 35-year-old London Phillips, of Fayetteville. Police say police responding to the sound of gunfire found an armed suspect behind the police department. The suspect confronted the officers, who shot and killed him. Officers then found Carr shot inside his vehicle. Hours earlier a Police Seargant in Houston was shot and killed. Investigators do not believe the events are connected.