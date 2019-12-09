AUSTIN (AP) — It was 1934 and John Henderson wanted a car. So he shelled out $26 for a used green Dodge Roadster, hoping the wheels would bring new adventures and impress fellow University of Texas classmates like Charlotte Curtis, the pretty girl who sat in front of him in zoology class. “It turned out to be the best $26 I ever spent,” said John Henderson, now 106. “I dated Charlotte all during the time I had it.” “I felt so important in that little roadster,” added Charlotte Henderson, now 105, with a laugh. “It was just a nice, nice car.” Nearly 80 years of marriage later, Charlotte is still by John’s side, the two sharing a life that has included everything from far-flung travels to countless favorite meals to, most recently, a Guinness World Record — in August, the Hendersons were named the oldest married couple on earth, with an aggregate age of 211 years.