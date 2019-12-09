TYLER — Tyler police have arrested a suspect in the theft of a Salvation Army Kettle last week. Tyler Public Information Officer Don Martin says Jimmie Earl Gamble 60 has been arrested and they are still looking for the second suspect in the case. A customer at the scene observed the alleged theft and followed the pair getting a picture of the truck and plates. Gamble was driving, the 2nd suspect got out of the vehicle and busted the witnesses windshield and sped out of the parking lot.

Part of the Kettle was eventually found in the back of the suspects truck. Gamble is charged with Class B theft and bond set at $30,000. Investigators remain active in the search of the other suspect involved. Anyone with info about this suspect should contact Detective Tekell, at 903-531-1046, or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspects in this case.