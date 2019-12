TYLER — The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will hold a public meeting at the Aviation Memorial Museum, on Airport Dr. this Thursday at 6 p.m. The gathering will deal with the vision for the future. This will be the first meeting held as part of the Airport Master Plan and will introduce the anticipated needs for the airport over the next 2 decades. Project details will be presented. The public is invited to attend, share and learn about the future of the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.