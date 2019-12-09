TYLER — Champions for Children Smith County is inviting the community to join in for a fundraiser event at grub on Monday through close of business tonight. Make sure to mention the fundraiser at check out. Champions for Children is a United Way of Tyler/Smith County partner agency with a primary focus of quality, early childhood education for children birth to five years of age. Champions’ also provides individual services to children, families, childcare centers and teachers in East Texas. For more details click the link. https://championsforchildren.org/about-us/