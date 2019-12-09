HOUSTON (AP) – Attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Houston officer said Monday that their client has a history of mental illness, as a judge ordered him to remain jailed without bond. Arturo Solis, dressed in yellow jail clothing, said nothing during a short court hearing before state District Judge Danilo Lacayo. Solis is charged with capital murder in the shooting death Saturday of Sgt. Christopher Brewster. Anthony Osso, one of Solis’ court-appointed attorneys, told reporters afterward that Solis cried during hearing. Osso described Solis as quiet and said he didn’t appear to be an assertive individual. Osso said Solis had been diagnosed as mentally ill when he was in the juvenile system, but he was still learning some of the specific details about his history with mental illness.