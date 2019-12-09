Today is Monday December 09, 2019
Audrey Spanko Announces Campaign

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2019 at 12:44 pm
TYLER — A social worker from Mineola, has officially announced her campaign for Texas Senate, District 1 in 2020. Audrey Spanko, announced on Monday why she decided to run. “I want to represent East Texas and fight for affordable healthcare.” Spanko believes her diversity makes her an ideal candidate for East Texans. Spanko, a Democrat, has witnessed how current state policies have affected people and communities across the district, and she is on a mission to fight social injustice, advocate for the people of East Texas, and bring positive change to the state.

