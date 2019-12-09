(Ordonez Family/Facebook) An undated photo shows Frank Ordonez, who was killed in a shootout in Miramar Fla., on Dec. 5, 2019, in a UPS uniform. (MIRAMAR, Fla.) — UPS workers around the country were asked to pause for a moment of silence on their routes Monday to honor fellow driver Frank Ordonez, who was taken hostage and killed last week in a police shootout.

Teamsters Local 769, Ordonez’s UPS union chapter, asked drivers to participate in the moment of silence in a tweet on Sunday, sharing an image of the slain 27-year-old in his uniform along with the time and date of the planned nationwide event.

“If in a safe place to do so, UPS drivers across the nation will have a moment of silence with four-way flashers on while parked,” the union said. “#RIPFrank If you are able to safely participate in the planned moment of silence tomorrow at 5pm EST, do it for #FRANK.”

UPS said the moment of silence was not a “coordinated company-wide effort,” but said workers could “honor this moment” as long as it is safe to do so.

Ordonez was killed last Thursday after being held hostage at the scene of an attempted robbery at Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, Florida. Police said two suspects opened fired while fleeing the store and carjacked Ordonez’s UPS truck before leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Ordonez and Richard Cutshaw, another bystander, were both killed in the shootout along with suspects Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, according to the FBI.

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence,” UPS said in a statement Thursday. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident.”

Ordonez began working with the company in July 2016, first as a package handler and then as a driver.

He leaves behind two daughters, ages 3 and 5. Cutshaw leaves behind his 99-year-old mother and five brothers and sisters.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.