AUSTIN (AP) — A former White House physician whose nomination to become secretary of Veterans Affairs unraveled last year is running for Congress in Texas. Former Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson filed his candidate paperwork Monday. He’s running as a Republican in a crowded race to replace longtime GOP congressman Mac Thornberry, who’s retiring next year. President Donald Trump had picked Jackson to take over the VA but that nomination was derailed by allegations of professional misconduct. Jackson denied the allegations but ultimately removed his name from consideration.