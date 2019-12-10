MARSHALL — New information has been released regarding an officer involved shooting in Marshall. Following a weekend filled with rumors and speculation, The Texas Rangers have allowed the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office to release more information regarding an officer involved shooting that occurred late last week. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jay Webb said have been rumors and comments over the number of times the suspect was shot. Webb says the man was shot one time, according to the medical examiners office and The Texas Rangers office.

Officers were attempting to execute a drug related search warrant the morning of December, 5 when Demetrius Williams, 31, reportedly tried to leave the scene in a vehicle. Officials claim Williams was trying to run over law enforcement officers when he was shot.