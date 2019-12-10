Montgomery County Correctional Facility(PENNSYLVANIA) — Bill Cosby was just handed another legal defeat. In the Pennsylvania Superior Court Tuesday morning, the former TV patriarch lost his appeal to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

In April, 2018, Cosby was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and battery for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand in 2004.

The comedian’s legal team tried to argue in court Tuesday that the judge improperly allowed accusers who weren’t part of the criminal case to testify. But the Superior Court ruled that the testimony was permitted because it showed a pattern of behavior.

Moments after the decision, District Attorney Kevin R. Steele issued a statement noting he was “pleased” with the Superior Court decision affirming the jury’s guilty verdict.

“First and foremost, it is my hope that with this last guaranteed step in the criminal justice process now complete, the victim in this case, Andrea Constand, can finally put this assault behind her and move on with her life as the strong survivor she is,” Steele said.

He added, “Her bravery in coming forward when she did to report a sexual assault by a powerful, famous man led to the subsequent exposure of him as a serial predator and served as an example to other women, giving them the needed courage to step up and stand up against sexual assault. The world is forever changed because of Andrea’s bravery. With this decision, it has been affirmed that no one is above the law.”

Cosby, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced last year to three to 10 years in prison.

