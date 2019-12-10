ATHENS — It’s been a year since a man and his 17-year-old daughter were fatally shot in their home South of Chandler. On Tuesday Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse told KTBB the investigation into the murders of Gabriel McBride, 47, and his daughter, Beverly McBride continues. “Someone out there very possible could know something, and we are asking them to come forward. There is a $10,000 reward through Crimestoppers, if they contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS.”

“Time does not matter in a case like this,” Hillhouse said. “We are actively investigating, and following up on tips constantly. Everyone on this team is determined to solve this case.” The Sheriff said he, too, can be reached at 903-675-5128. “We just really want to get it solved and bring closure to this family.”