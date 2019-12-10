LOS ANGELES (AP) – Immigrant advocates have sued the Trump administration for ending a free hotline that allowed detained immigrants to report concerns about custody conditions. The nonprofit group Freedom for Immigrants says the administration yanked the line after it was featured on the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black.” The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles says the move is retaliation for the group’s criticism of custody conditions. Immigration Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The agency gave the group the line after volunteers in Florida who visited detained immigrants requested it.