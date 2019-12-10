NEW YORK (AP) – Mexico’s former top security chief has made an initial court appearance in Dallas on charges he accepted a fortune in drug-money bribes to let the Sinaloa cartel operate with impunity in Mexico. Genaro Garcia Luna waived his rights to an identity hearing at Tuesday afternoon’s appearance. He spoke through a translator. His detention hearing was set for Dec. 17. Authorities say he took bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious cartel. Garcia Luna was secretary of public security in Mexico from 2006 to 2012. The arrest and charges were announced Tuesday in New York.