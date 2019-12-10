TYLER — During the Texas Workforce Commission Conference, The Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) was recognized in two award categories. On Tuesday, Executive Director Nancy Crawford told KTBB she was thrilled that the LCOT took highest honors of “Best in Class” for overall program performance. LCOT also took 2nd Place overall in the “Employee Partnership” category for its on-site English as Second Language programs. “I thought we might get one award, I was sort of shocked about two, and everyone tells me it showed on my face. I don’t have a picture of that but apparently I was truly suprised, and very very pleased and it is a lot of hard work.”

Crawford said the awards distinquishes the team and it’s efforts at the LCOT, “We are proud to be considered among the best Adult Education providers in the state of Texas, and I am especially proud of the staff and volunteers, whose dedicated service has not only made this honor possible, but has also changed the lives of thousands of men and women in Smith County.”