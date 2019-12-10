GLADEWATER — A Gladewater couple was arrested after Gregg County authorities removed their child that was living in animal feces and poor hygienic conditions. Elisha Gray, 31, and Matthew Alderman, 45, received multiple charges includ-ing child endangerment and animal cruelty. According to Gregg County Sheriffs Lt. Josh Tubb, “authorities extracted 12 cats, 6 dogs, a rooster, a pig, a possum, and 12 rats from the location that were all living in the house, or in a cage in the house in their own feces and urine, all of the occupants of the house were exposed to that.” At present neither Gray or Alderman have posted bond.