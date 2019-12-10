Today is Tuesday December 10, 2019
Massachusetts Lab to Pay $26M for Scheme with Texas Doctors

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2019 at 3:55 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts lab has agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle claims that it paid doctors in Texas in exchange for lab tests it then billed to federal healthcare programs. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in California announced the settlement with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation Monday. Federal officials began investigating after two whistleblowers came forward in California and in the District of Columbia. A prosecutor says Boston Heart provided doctors at small hospitals in Texas with in-office dietitians and waived patient co-payments and deductibles in exchange for referrals for laboratory testing. Scott says the settlement was reached last month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts lab has agreed to pay nearly $27 million to settle claims that it paid doctors in Texas in exchange for lab tests it then billed to federal healthcare programs. U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott in California announced the settlement with Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation Monday. Federal officials began investigating after two whistleblowers came forward in California and in the District of Columbia. A prosecutor says Boston Heart provided doctors at small hospitals in Texas with in-office dietitians and waived patient co-payments and deductibles in exchange for referrals for laboratory testing. Scott says the settlement was reached last month.

