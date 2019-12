BULLARD — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. According to a press release, Kylee Elise Stewart-Voss, 16 was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Monday night. Kylee is described as a white female standing 5’3″ and weighing 140 pounds. If you have information regarding her whereabouts the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office urgest you to contact them at (903) 683-2271.