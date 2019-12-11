DALLAS (AP) — A new judge will consider if a Texas hospital can take a 10-month-old girl off life support despite her family’s opposition. The move comes after questions were raised about the previous judge’s impartiality. A temporary restraining order stopping Cook Children’s Medical Center from removing life-sustaining treatment from Tinslee Lewis was to expire Tuesday. But with the change in judges, a new hearing in the case is now set for Thursday in Fort Worth. Cook Children’s says Tinslee requires full respiratory and cardiac support. Doctors say further care is futile and they believe she’s suffering. Her family is seeking another facility to treat the girl.