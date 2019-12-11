Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The New York Yankees have reportedly snatched up free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Sources tells ESPN the 29-year-old right-hander has agreed to a nine-year, $324 million deal with the Bronx Bombers.

The contract has a full no-trade clause but includes an opt-out after five years, according to ESPN.

Cole’s record deal trumps the one pitcher Stephen Strasburg signed with the Washington Nationals earlier this week for the largest sum of money and annual salary for a pitcher at $36 million.

Cole, who grew up a Yankees fan, began his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2018. This past season, he faced off against New York in the American League Championship Series. The Astros defeated the Yankees in Game 6 of the ALCS to move on to the World Series, which they lost to the Nationals.

Cole wrapped up the 2019 regular season with a 2.50 ERA and 326 strikeouts.

So far in his career, he has a 3.22 ERA and has struck out 1,336 batters.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.