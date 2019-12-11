Today is Wednesday December 11, 2019
Texas Police Officer Killed by Man Fleeing Traffic Stop

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2019 at 7:21 am
NASSAU BAY (AP) — Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a man who struck and killed a police officer with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop. Authorities say Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan died late Tuesday. Authorities continue to search Wednesday for the man, who police say is wanted on a domestic violence warrant and likely has one handcuff still attached to his wrist. Sullivan had worked for the Nassau Bay Police Department for more than 15 years. This is the second on-duty death of a Houston-area police officer in less than a week.

