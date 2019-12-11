HENDERSON COUNTY — The Athens ISD bus driver from January’s deadly crash that killed one student is back in court on Wednesday for another status hearing. According to our news partner KETK, John Stevens, 79, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and injury to a child after the bus he was driving collided with a Union Pacific train in Athens January 25. The collision killed 13-year-old Christopher Bonilla after he was ejected from the bus and severely injured 9-year-old Joselyne Torres. Stevens was also injured in the collision.

Stevens was indicted for the crash back in June after a lengthy investigation. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his first hearing just days later. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

The family members of the children on the bus have filed a civil lawsuit against Stevens, Athens ISD, Union Pacific, as well as the conductor and engineer of the train involved. The suit claims that Stevens “failed to stop for a train, failed to keep a proper lookout, and suffered from driver inattention.” They are seeking more than $1 million in damages and will request a jury trial.