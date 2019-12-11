Kimberley French(NEW YORK) — Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit received a bunch of nominations on Monday, including a best actor nod for star Roman Griffin Davis, but the highlight of the evening for the 12-year-old actor will be meeting the host of the Golden Globes, Ricky Gervais.

Roman, who made his acting debut in the film, tells ABC Audio that Gervais is a favorite of his because, “He doesn’t care what he says. He just says what he wants to say, and it would be a privilege for him to take the p*** out of me.”

So how did Griffin Davis, who lives with his parents and twin brothers in Sussex, England, find out about the nomination?

“I was in bed and then we got up and then as soon as we got up my mom went, went the Golden Globes and I went oh, and then we watched the live stream,” he recalls. “And we heard the R and we went oh my god! We started just running across the corridor screaming. And the dog was excited, just like, running around, uh you know, like biting his tail.”

Roman is proud of the film, and hopes the nominations will encourage more people to see the film. “I hope they see that kids’ minds, their minds are fragile and they’re still learning,” he says.

“Every piece of hate that you put in the world a kid can really be traumatized from that and they, and their minds are still growing and developing and they can easily be changed and manipulated by that and we need to be careful in preparing them for the world,” he adds.

Ricky Gervais hosts the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, January 5 on NBC.

