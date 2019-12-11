SMITH COUNTY — Many voters were left concerned in the November elections after one polling place closed and voters waited hours in line. According to our news partner KETK, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran stated that the fall elections did not meet expectations and expects changes in the future. “Our November elections did not occur up to standard, we did not fulfill our obligations to this community to do elections in the way they need to be done, they were accurate, but we had a lot of problems we need to address,” said Judge Moran. He addressed those concerns in Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Only half of the available voting machines were used and one location was open for early voting. Judge Moran said said not enough training for workers and a list of IT problems were partly to blame. With the upcoming 2020 elections, they are making plans to deploy all voting machines, open all early voting locations, have more IT officials at polling places and encourage more training for workers.