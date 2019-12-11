(NEW YORK) — The Fox News sex harassment battle movie Bombshell, with four nominations, leads the pack of potential winners for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Also with four nominations are The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, each of which was also recognized for their stunt ensembles.
The drama Marriage Story snagged three — incidentally, the same number of nominations earned by one of its leads, Scarlett Johansson.
Superstore star America Ferrera and The Walking Dead and Black Panther lead Danai Gurira announced the lucky nominees Wednesday in Los Angeles, which as always include not just ndividual actors, but also the ensembles of TV shows and movies, as well as stunt teams.
Scarlett Johansson’s three nominations are the most of an individual performer, and include best actress for Marriage Story, best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit, and one as part of the ensemble for both movies.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. Here are some of the major nominees. You can find the full list at the Screen Actors Guild website.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Cristina Applegate – Dead to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies – HBO
The Crown – Netflix
Game of Thrones – HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu
Stranger Things – Netflix
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon
The Kominsky Method – Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon
Schitt’s Creek – CBC Television
