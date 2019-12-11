TYLER — An in-depth investigative study by Better Business Bureau finds fraud is widespread in the online rental home and vacation rental market. The study shows almost 1 in 2 online shoppers encountering a fake listing and more than 5 million consumers losing funds to scams. The investigative study, notes that 85% of clientale encountering fake rental listings do not fall for them. However, these figures suggest that the volume of rental scams lurking on the internet is staggering. Read the full study by clicking the link. https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/21033-bbb-investigation-rental-scams