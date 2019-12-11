ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Hours after cementing his hand prints and footprints in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California Tuesday night, actor Kevin Hart reflected on his year in an emotional Instagram post.

Writing that “words can’t explain my emotion right now,” Hart shared that 2019 has been “a hell of a year” — full of ups and downs.

And while many might think that he’d want to put the negative moments behind him, Hart shared that he appreciates them “so f***ing much” because “they help build character.”

“My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been….I am forever a work in progress,” he wrote.



Hart’s right when he notes he’s had a roller-coaster of a year. The comedian was originally set to host the 2019 Academy Awards in February, but at the end of 2018 he stepped down after he was criticized for several alleged homophobic tweets from years past. Although he eventually apologized and briefly reconsidered accepting the gig again in January, the show went on without a host.

In February, Hart released his Netflix comedy special Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History, followed by a second special, Irresponsible, in April. Meanwhile, he appeared or lent his voice to a number of big films: The Secret Life of Pets 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Jumanji: The Next Level, set to be released this Friday.

Then in September, Hart was involved in a serious car accident in which he sustained major back injuries. As a result, he was hospitalized for 10 days, leaving him even more grateful.

“I am also thankful..Without you guys none of this would be possible,” he wrote. “Looking forward to an amazing 2020 because I just closed 2019 out with a Big Bang!!!!!”

Hart currently stars in the film sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, opening Friday.

