TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler will host 14 public health leaders from 13 different countries on Thursday. UTHSC’s Jake Martin told KTBB on Wednesday the group would be meeting with a goal of improving health care overall. “They are going to visit the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler and visit with our faculty and staff here in our new school of Community and Rural Health, and discuss different health care and specifically world health care disparities with-in their own countries.” This is part of a three-week International Visitor Leadership Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.