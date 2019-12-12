ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — The all-star cast of ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family, which aired back in May, are set to return for the next installment, the network announced on Wednesday.

Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz will be reprising their respective roles as Archie and Edith Bunker and Mike and Gloria Stivik. They’ll be joined this time around by Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado.

The first special also included a classic episode of The Jeffersons, with Kerry Washington and Will Ferrell portraying Helen and Tom Willis and Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes as George and Louise Jefferson. Machado was originally lined up to play the Jefferson’s maid, Florence Johnston, but was replaced by Marla Gibbs, who played Florence in the original series.

The upcoming installment will also tackle another classic Norman Lear sitcom, Good Times, although a cast has yet to be announced.

The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience scored big ratings and took home the Emmy for best live variety special.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” airs December 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.