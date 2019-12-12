Today is Thursday December 12, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Details Sparse after a Texas Man is Fatally Shot by Police

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2019 at 7:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TEMPLE (AP) — More than a week after a 28-year-old Texas man was fatally shot in the head by a police officer, authorities haven’t released any details on the circumstances of the shooting. Michael Dean was killed Dec. 2 in Temple. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, says the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. Temple police identified Dean as the victim the day after the shooting and on Tuesday identified the officer as Carmen DeCruz.

Details Sparse after a Texas Man is Fatally Shot by Police

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2019 at 7:22 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TEMPLE (AP) — More than a week after a 28-year-old Texas man was fatally shot in the head by a police officer, authorities haven’t released any details on the circumstances of the shooting. Michael Dean was killed Dec. 2 in Temple. Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, says the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family. Temple police identified Dean as the victim the day after the shooting and on Tuesday identified the officer as Carmen DeCruz.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement